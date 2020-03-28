Three Texas Lutheran University students ordered to self-quarantine after being exposed to the novel coronavirus were cleared and released, according to a release.
One student had direct contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 around the first week of March and the two others had indirect contact. Following the presumed exposure, health officials had the students isolate themselves from others but the preemptive measures ended, Sarah Story, TLU’s vice president of admissions and marketing said Thursday.
“The three nursing students who have been in self-quarantine have completed their 14-day quarantine and no longer need to be monitored,” she said in a daily campus update.
A nursing student had direct exposure to an intern at a San Antonio hospital, who tested positive for COVID-19, Story said when the first announcement about the exposure was made. She said none of the students were tested for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory illness leading to severe flu-like symptoms in many people and that has caused thousands of deaths in a worldwide pandemic.
“Although the other two students did not have direct contact with anyone testing positive for coronavirus, the hospital recommended quarantine as a precautionary measure since the students were working on a floor with two patients who (were) awaiting COVID-19 testing,” according to information the university provided at the time of the discovery.
In the two weeks of self-quarantine, the students performed regular temperature checks and reported any possible symptoms.
