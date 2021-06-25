A Guadalupe County man was injured after his machine shop caught fire, and caused a small explosion about eight miles south of Seguin.
Several fire area departments battled the blaze that engulfed the large workshop about noon in the 900 block of Fox Trotter Road, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
“Upon arrival, fire crews observed a large, residential machine shop fully involved,” he said. “Early reports to fire crews was there was an explosion.”
The resident was injured in the fire and was taken by Seguin EMS to Brooke Army Medical for treatment of burns, Pinder said. The person’s injures did not appear life-threatening and he was in stable condition as of Friday afternoon, Pinder said.
The large shop contained helicopter and airplane parts, as well as fuel storage tanks, oxygen tanks and propane tanks, as well as large pieces of equipment used on the parts, Pinder said.
Investigators believe one of the fuel storage tanks inside the machine shop exploded because of the already raging fire, Pinder said.
While the cause of the fire appears accidental, it remains under investigation.
The shop was not insured, Pinder said.
Crews from Sand Hills Volunteer Fire Department, New Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, Seguin Fire Department and McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department battled the blaze. Members of the Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s Office, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Department, Constables Pct. 2 and Pct. 4 also assisted.
