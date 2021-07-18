A call of concern for a Seguin resident turned into a caring gesture from an entire police department and the start of a friendship between the elderly woman and an officer.
Seguin Police Officer Dustin Kincade recently visited a home after the department received a call asking for officers to check on the woman. When Kincade arrived, he talked to the woman and listened to some of her troubles.
“I was just talking to her a little bit and she told me her refrigerator went out, she’s on a fixed income and she didn’t know how she would get it fixed or get a new one and afford to buy food,” he said. “It was one of those one or the other type of things.”
Kincade said he enjoyed talking with the woman and decided he wanted to help her, so he put the call out to his department, who rose above the challenge.
“I am blown away from the response that I got from my fellow officers and co-workers at the Seguin Police Department,” he said. “I thought, we’d start getting the ball rolling on this and maybe by next week, we can get her a refrigerator and some food or something like that. Before the end of the day, we already had a refrigerator and enough money to buy some groceries.”
The effort, kindness and compassion were from everyone who pitched in, not just one person, Kincade said.
“This was a department effort,” he said. “Everybody helped. We were pointed to a problem and the Seguin Police Department fixed it. This is why we do what we do; help people.”
Several officers and Seguin Police Department employees visited the woman on Thursday, delivering a refrigerator and food.
“That is the kind of department that we are, public servants at heart,” Seguin Police Chief Terry Nihcols said. “I think it is really, really neat that we are able to do stuff like this and it speaks volumes about the kind of people that we have working at this department — sworn and civilian. Everybody that was working and saw the email said, ‘I’m in.’”
While the department delivered its care package on Thursday, Kincade plans to keep in touch with the woman, whom he has befriended.
“She’s a really cool person that I like talking to,” he said. “She doesn’t have very many people to talk to, so I’m going to try to go and visit with her at least once a week. I would definitely say we forged a friendship and it didn’t take long either.”
