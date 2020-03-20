Guadalupe County officials on Friday confirmed the first report of a positive COVID-19 case locally.
In response, County Judge Kyle Kutscher declared a state of disaster in the county, following in the footsteps of other Texas governments in recent weeks. The county’s first confirmed case of the virus was a result of travel, not community spread, Kutscher said Friday in a written news statement.
“As other counties have done around us, we have taken many precautions to protect our citizens,” he wrote. “We have been informed of our first case in Guadalupe County by the Texas Department of State Health Services. This case has been determined to be the result of exposure through travel, as opposed to community spread
“As the news of this case is dispersed,. please remember the precautions in place and continue to use social distancing as our best defense against the spread of COVID-19.”
Kutscher signed the declaration Friday. It will last up to seven days unless Guadalupe County Commissioners Court holds a public meeting prior and extends the declaration.
The disaster declaration takes effect immediately and authorizes the county to take “any actions necessary to promote health and suppress disease, including quarantine and regulating hospitals, regulating ingress and egress from the county,” and locating those who do not comply with county rules, read the declaration.
