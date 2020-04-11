Since word of the COVID-19 pandemic reached Guadalupe County, city of Seguin staff members have taken several steps to ensure the safety of the community.
During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Seguin City Manager Steve Parker detailed all the work done so far to address issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
To keep up to date on the latest COVID-19 happenings, Parker and his team conduct daily conference calls with the Texas Department of State Health Services, Parker said. City staff also participate in weekly conference calls with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center officials.
“We’re trying to do anything we can to minimize the impact on our employees as well as minimizing the impact on our citizens,” he said. “Right now, the hospital is preparing for a surge, and a surge is where the hospital becomes overwhelmed with their basic resources of what they have. You can never plan for the worst-case scenario, but at this point in time, we don’t see some of the numbers extrapolating like they have in New York City.”
GRMC officials recently reported that hospital staff conducted 69 COVID-19 tests, yielding a 13% positive rate with 48 of the tests completed and 21 pending, Parker said.
“Of those 48, 39 were negative and nine positive,” he said. “Private physicians also have access to tests and are reporting those direct numbers to the Department of Health Services, and those are being conducted through private testing labs as well.”
In an effort to help stop the spread and reduce the number of positive cases, Governor Abbott issued a stay-at-home order unless traveling to essential services on March 30. The order also limited schools from reopening until May 4, Parker said.
“Last Friday, the county judge issued a stay-at-home order,” he said. “Whether it’s a stay-home order or a shelter-in-place, for all intents and purposes, it’s semantics. It’s really about what level of acknowledgment will it take for our citizens to realize that this is a serious issue and that people need to be following all the steps they can to make sure we’re not spreading this disease.”
Counties and cities could implement a curfew; however, the act doesn’t seem necessary at this time.
“It’s very quiet on the night shift here at the police department, so we don’t see a lot of bang for the buck of going into a curfew,” Parker said. “It does put a strain on the police officers to monitor that.”
Essential businesses will continue to stay open as they are protected by the Department of Homeland Security, Parker said.
“We have taken the steps to close all those businesses that are considered non-essential,” Parker said. “We would love for them to be open, but following these guidelines, we think it’s the best thing for them to be home.”
Councilwoman Fonda Mathis expressed the concern some constituents have with restaurants offering curbside pickup and delivery options, and what’s done to ensure they’re following COVID-19 related guidelines.
“Inspectors are out there still daily,” Parker said. “We have gone to a modified schedule, but they are having those continued reviews of our restaurants and making sure they are adhering to those guidelines.”
Mathis asked about the decision to continue operations on the golf course. At the time of the meeting, the city had not closed the course. In the days since, a notice was put up that Starcke Park Golf Course would be closed indefinitely.
While some businesses are closed for the immediate future, the city is in a safe financially, Parker said.
“[Seguin] can whether some of the storm of a two or three-month slowdown in the economy — prolong it’ll be tough for everybody,” he said. “Seguin is not totally reliant on retail sales tax. Businesses and residential customers have all paid 99.89% of our total property taxes here today. We’re going to be in a better financial position this year because we are collecting sales tax on residential utilities. Those are some of the things that will help us.”
Court collection and rental fees will also see a delay as court is not in session, Parker said. The city is also offering payment arrangements for utility fees as a way to assist the community, Parker said.
To keep the community safe and healthy, Parker encouraged residents to treat each other like family and to consider appropriate social distancing when out.
Parker also asked the community to refrain from purchasing surgical masks to keep the stocks filled for medical workers.
“Those are very scarce resources,” he said. “We recommend you make one yourself – use a bandana, make one at home. We’re seeing a lot of those types of things, but anything you can do, we encourage that.”
