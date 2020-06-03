A number of local people drove through the pavilion in Starcke Park for coronavirus testing without ever leaving their vehicles on Monday.
More than a dozen members of a Texas National Guard medical group wearing full body protective gear administered about 40 tests, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
“The testing site is more for the state. It’s the state’s opportunity to get more numbers in more rural areas,” Pinder said. “[They’re] trying to get those testing sites outside of cities like San Antonio, Dallas and Houston and into those smaller communities. This allows for the state to get accurate information and testing numbers for COVID-19 so that they can get that information to the governor so that he can make his decision on how he wants to continue.”
Patients who visited the testing site were required to make an appointment prior to their arrival. During the appointment, they had to identified what symptoms they were presenting — fever or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches or muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, and loss of taste and/or smell — to qualify.
“The National Guard has come out and set up a testing site here to test people who may not have the opportunity to be tested with their primary care physicians, or if they don’t know if they meet the criteria,” Pinder said. “You have to have the COVID symptoms; they won’t just administer the test for somebody who doesn’t have any signs of symptoms.”
Once their appointment was verified, the patients drove their vehicles into a covered pavilion and cracked open their vehicle doors where the National Guard would then swab for the virus while maintaining a safe distance.
“It is a pretty evasive test. They do stick what is similar to a Q-Tip up your nose almost to touch the back of your nasal cavity, and that is how the test is conducted,” Pinder said.
After administering the swab test, each sample was then put on ice in a trailer near the pavilion.
This is the third mobile testing site to pop up in Guadalupe County. The first two were in Schertz at Pickrell Park and saw between 45 and 50 people come through. Out of almost 100 tests between the two events, only one came back positive — a resident not from Guadalupe County, Pinder said.
Pinder said it is the state’s decision on whether the county will receive an additional testing site in the future.
On Monday, Guadalupe County had a total of 141 cases of COVID-19. Of those, there are 124 recoveries and 17 active cases.
As of Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the county has seen 1,807 cumulative tests, up 200 from Friday’s 1,607.
Officials say Cibolo has five active cases; Seguin has three; the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County has no active cases; the unincorporated county has seven; the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County has no active cases; the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County has no active cases; one patient is at the Silvertree Nursing Home and one patient remains in the hospital.
