SCHERTZ — A fight between juveniles drastically escalated to one of the children allegedly stabbing the other Wednesday afternoon at a Schertz playground, authorities said.
Neither of the combatants were in the area when police arrived, according to a news statement Schertz Police Department officials released Thursday morning. However, they were able to identify both parties and charge the suspect, the statement read.
“The juvenile that was injured was transported to a local hospital,” the statement read. “The suspect has been identified and charges have been filed against the subject. The parents of the subject have been cooperative during the investigation.”
The injured boy walked home and a Schertz EMS crew took him to University Hospital in San Antonio, said Officer Anna Kraft of the Schertz Police Department’s special projects unit/public relations. She had no updates on the boy’s condition Thursday but said he was in good spirits Wednesday before going into surgery.
Both boys are about 16 years old and attend Samuel Clemens High School, which is just across the street from the Playscape, Kraft said.
Police charged the 16-year-old suspect with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, she said. They detained the teen and took him to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center, Kraft said, adding that she was unsure whether he remained in custody or had been released.
About 4:50 p.m., officers at the Schertz Police Department were notified of a fight in progress between two juveniles at the Schertz Community Playscape, a 1-acre park with play structures, swings, a merry-go-round and other amenities. Officers arrived but found no juveniles fighting in the park, according to the press release.
A mother called the police department to report that her son had been stabbed at the playscape, the statement read.
Officers began to investigate, identified the suspect and detained him. Authorities warned the community that no other people are in danger related to the stabbing event.
“This was an isolated event and the safety of our students is our concern,” read the police department statement. “Due to this being an isolated event, there appears to be no threat toward the school and the students.”
