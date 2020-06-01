Seguin police say they had an “uneventful” night after hearing a threat of potential damage to several area businesses, including Walmart, on Sunday.
The Seguin Police Department received an anonymous tip about a social media thread that included a threat to the businesses, Seguin Police Assistant Chief Rusty Suarez said.
The department deployed several officers to Walmart and had others keeping watch on the other locations named as a proactive measure to deter any criminal activity, Suarez said.
“It is always better to be proactive than reactive in times like these,” he said. “We never know what people are capable of doing, so we want to make sure that we have the manpower there to help deter that from happening. With our police presence, I’m sure that was a big deterrent. I’m sure people thought twice about doing anything like that.”
The bulk of the officers stayed for several hours, and while many went home for the evening, some stayed to keep watch on the businesses, Suarez said.
“We left some officers there that if something did happen, we would have enough response to handle the situation,” he said.
No incidents were reported overnight, and most of the people the officers saw where those trying to catch a glimpse of any possible action as they drove around the parking lot, Suarez said.
While standing guard, the officers received positive, supportive comments from community members, coffee from Seguin Coffee Company, as well as Gatorade and protein bars donated by Walmart.
“The community members here, for the most part, have everyone’s back,” Suarez said. “They don’t want to see their way of life being destroyed by others who are up to no good. For the most part, a majority of the community has our back and supports us and we are very gracious of that.”
