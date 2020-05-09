An investigation and a pair of traffic stops landed four people in jail facing drug money laundering charges, and led to the seizure of drugs, guns and cash last week, authorities said.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said investigators arrested two people in each of two vehicles as part of an investigation into apparent ongoing drug activity.
One of the vehicles had apparent damage from firearms before police stopped it during the investigation, Flores said.
“It’s a 2017 Ford Taurus that has one bullet hole in the driver’s side rear and a double-aught shotgun shell blast on the driver’s side door,” he said. “These crooks are from San Antonio and had obviously been involved in something. We’re still following up on this in San Antonio.”
Authorities conducted a narcotics investigation about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Guadalupe County section of Schertz, Flores wrote in a statement released Friday. They conducted two traffic stops on a Ford Taurus and a Chevy pickup truck, one in the 3900 block of FM 3009 and another in the 3800 block of Forsyth Park before the arrests.
Two men were in the Taurus and a man and a woman passenger were in the truck, he said.
After the traffic stops, investigators reportedly found methamphetamine in the car’s center console and discovered that the woman in the truck had a small amount of methamphetamine in her bra, Flores said.
“Narcotics investigators seized 3.38 grams of methamphetamine, 4.5 Xanax pills, two firearms, 507 rounds of ammunition, and $3,608.00 in U.S. currency,” he said.
Both weapons were in the Taurus — the pistol was in the driver’s possession and the shotgun was in the car’s trunk, Flores said.
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Raymond Gonzales and 32-year-old Paul Menchaca, both of whom were in the car; and 27-year-old Bobby Valdez and 28-year-old Destiny Alvarez, Flores said.
All four suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance penalty group 1 more than 400 grams; money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000; and engaging in organized criminal activity, the lieutenant said.
Two of the suspects face additional charges, he said. Gonzales also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 1-4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams; and unlawful carrying of a firearm, the release read.
Alvarez faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, it read.
Valdez had active warrants out for his arrest at the time of the narcotics investigation, Flores wrote. He said Valdez also was held on the Bexar County warrant for a motion to revoke probation for a continuous violence against a family member.
Gonzales was jailed under bonds totaling $56,000, according to Guadalupe County Jail online records.
Menchaca was booked and released Thursday after posting bonds totaling $50,000, according to the jail records.
Valdez remained held Friday under bonds totaling $50,000, the online records showed. Alvarez remained held Friday under bonds totaling $60,000, according to the jail records.
Guadalupe County Narcotics Unit members from the sheriff’s office, along with the Seguin, Schertz and Universal City police departments participated in the investigation, Flores’ statement read.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.