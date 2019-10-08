A Geronimo man reportedly barricaded himself into a home when officers attempted to serve a parole violation warrant Tuesday afternoon.
In a statement released by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, no shots were fired nor were any hostages being held in the situation that began around noon in the 100 block of Kickapoo Trail.
“The subject barricaded himself inside of the house and refused to come out,” the release said.
Special agents from the Texas Attorney General’s office were attempting to serve the warrant, the release said.
The Guadalupe County Combined SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation team were called to the scene and a drone was deployed to assist with observing.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The situation is still ongoing.
