Several new parade marshals were selected to lead the Biggest Small-Town Fourth of July Parade this year.
Mayor Donna Dodgen named Greg Dreiss, Seguin fire marshal/emergency management coordinator; Coordinator Patrick Pinder and Assistant Coordinator Bryce Houlton of the Guadalupe County Office of Emergency Management; and Elaine Bennet, Sheri Williams, Rhonda Unruh and Scott Mozisek of the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center to head up this year’s march.
Dodgen’s choices to lead the big parade came after a year of COVID-19 that caused last year’s cancelation of the event.
“This has been a most unusual year on many fronts and through it all our community has come together,” Dodgen said. “There is no better example of this than the team who took the lead on coordinating the many COVID-19 vaccine clinics held at the Seguin Coliseum.”
The Fourth of July parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3 as crowds are expected to line Austin Street. City personnel plan to take extra precautions to help ensure the health and safety of attendees and participants. City officials remind everyone to follow CDC recommendations.
The parade route starts at the intersection of Austin and College streets and ends at the Seguin Coliseum.
“We are hoping to see a lot of floats and a large crowd come out,” said Kyle Kramm, director of Seguin’s Main Street and Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. “We are working on a live stream of the parade for those who may not feel comfortable coming out to large gatherings yet. They’ll still be able to watch it and participate at home.”
The city will host a flag raising ceremony 9 a.m. in Central Park, which will include music, speakers, and more. The parade will follow.
The Fireworks Fiesta will start at 9:30 p.m. Saturday with the best seats near Max Starcke Golf Course. The fireworks display will put a cap on the Fourth of July festivities.
Choosing this year’s parade marshals was a way of showing gratitude to a team of people who helped the city and county combat the pandemic with unwavering grace, Seguin’s mayor said.
“The vaccine clinics were a combined effort by the city, county and GRMC, and I want to honor these entities and staff as our parade marshals,” Dodgen said. “These individuals have shown a tremendous amount of commitment, attention, love of community and willingness to serve.
“We thank them and all of those who helped ensure our vaccine clinics were successful.”
To submit a parade entry or obtain more information about the July 4 events, call the Seguin Main Street Program at 830-401-5000.
