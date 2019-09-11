A Redwood man, who deputies say led them on a chase, was seriously injured after his car flipped multiple times on Monday afternoon.
The driver, identified as 24-year-old Aaron Flores, was ejected and taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle for treatment, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said in a statement. Flores also faces a pair of felony charges, Zwicke said.
The wreck happened about 4 p.m. after Guadalupe County Cpl. Dustin Crawford attempted to stop a vehicle for failing to signal a turn near Ridge Road and State Highway 123 North, Zwicke said.
Instead of stopping, the driver fled north on SH 123 then east on Farm-to-Market Road 1979 with Crawford following behind with his emergency lights on, Zwicke said.
The deputy lost sight of the gray Acura for a brief moment due to heavy traffic on the road, Zwicke said.
“Upon topping a hill in the 2800 block of Hwy 1979, Cpl. Crawford observed the vehicle had lost control and flipped several times with the driver being ejected onto the roadway,” he said. “Cpl. Crawford and Deputy (Ricky) Marinero administered first aid until EMS arrived, transporting the subject to Seton Hospital in Kyle.”
Deputies reportedly found about 2 ounces of cocaine in the items that came out of the vehicle as it was flipping over, Zwicke said.
As of Wednesday morning, Flores was listed in serious condition in the intensive care unit, Zwicke said.
“Had the driver, who was identified as 24-year-old Aaron Flores of Redwood, stopped for the traffic violation, he would have probably received a warning or at the most a citation,” the sheriff said. “He now faces felony evading with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, which is a first degree felony, not to mention endangering his life, the deputies and citizens traveling in the area.”
