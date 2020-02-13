A pickup truck smashed into a drug store Thursday morning in Cibolo, but three people inside were unsuccessful in their allegedly attempt to remove an automated teller machine, authorities said.
Police are searching for the people responsible for wrecking the front of the CVS at 200 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo Police spokesman Officer Matt Schima said in a written statement. The failed heist significantly damaged the store but ended with the ATM still in place, and apparently no merchandise stolen, Schima said Thursday.
“They were highly unsuccessful,” he said. “They were successful in making themselves look dumb.”
The ATM remained in place and functional, Schima said. Police found a chain wrapped around the device they believe the suspects left behind, he said.
Police recovered the suspect pickup truck Thursday morning in Red River, a new subdivision off FM 78 in Cibolo, Schima said.
Investigators got video from the store and disseminated it on the department’s social media platforms, Schima wrote.
About 5:30 a.m., the dark-colored truck backed in through the doors of the business, Schima said. Two males ran in and tried to steal the ATM as a third person drove the truck out of the store, Schima wrote.
Eventually, all three people left the store. The video footage released on the police department’s Facebook page appears to show two males in dark-colored hooded sweatshirts rush into the store immediately after the truck backs in and knocks down the doors.
According to the video, shortly after the truck pulls out of the store, one of the hooded figures rushes out of the building. One hooded suspect can be seen in the corner of the video frame appearing to tug on something before also scurrying out of the store.
Cibolo police ask for help identifying the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 210-659-1999. Anonymous tips can be made using the department’s See It, Say It, Send it smartphone app.
Anonymous tips can also be made through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers hotline at 877-403-TIPS (8477) or texting the word “Guadalupe” with a tip to 274637 (CRIMES).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.