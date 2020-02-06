New Braunfels will soon be home to a 215,000-square-foot facility that will manufacture products for advanced driver assistance systems — a move that will invest $110 million in the local economy and add more than 130 new jobs.
The announcement from Continental came on Thursday morning and marks the company’s second automotive manufacturing location in the state. The company said the investment will also retain nearly 450 jobs that are already active in the state.
The new facility will be located at a site about 15 miles from Seguin, where the company’s powertrain division – now operating under the new name Vitesco Technology — has a 320,000-squre-foot facility that employs more than 1,500 people.
Construction on the New Braunfels plant is scheduled to begin in the first half of this year, with production starting in 2021.
“ADAS technologies are becoming more widely adopted and help drivers become more comfortable and efficient behind the wheel,” said Samir Salman, CEO, Continental North America. “We appreciate the strong support we have received from the state, county and city of New Braunfels. Having a facility specifically dedicated to the development and production of these technologies is a major step in helping us achieve our vision of a world with zero fatalities, injuries and crashes.”
Continental said the new facility will allow the company to expand its research and development and manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demands of customers, while continuing to drive innovation and development of automotive safety technology, helping to support the company’s goal of Vision Zero.
“We are looking forward to have a state-of-the-art facility for the production of high-tech products,” said Amit Kapoor, head of Continental’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems business unit, Continental North America. “We appreciate the strong partnerships with the city of New Braunfels, Comal County, New Braunfels Utilities and the New Braunfels Economic Development Committee. With this new location we will further strengthen and advance our leading position in the development of assisted and automated driving.”
New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel said the new facility would bring opportunities to the city, including new jobs in engineering and manufacturing.
“Our residents are ready to welcome Continental and we look forward to our continued collaboration,” Casteel said.
Since 2011, Continental says it has invested about $3.5 billon in manufacturing, technology, facilities and product development in the U.S., and employs a domestic workforce of more than 19,000.
