One man escaped apparent injury and another was hauled off to jail Friday afternoon when a semi-truck collided with a riding lawnmower in the middle of the US Highway 90 Alternate in Guadalupe County.
A witness told officers they followed the truck driver who allegedly fled away from the scene. The witness told law enforcement where to find the suspect truck so they could detain him. The driver of the riding mower said he refused a Seguin EMS trip to a hospital.
“I just had two stints put in my heart so I had a little anxiety,” Bud Baker said. “After 10 years in the military, in Korea and Vietnam, and 27 years in law enforcement, I know when I’m hurt.”
After climbing out of the EMS where he was evaluated, Baker drove the smashed-up mower back across the street to his home in the 13000 block of Alternate 90.
Trooper Trent Harben of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Baker was lucky to be alive.
The driver of the truck was arrested and is facing a charge of failure to stop and render aid, Harben said without identifying the suspect.
The crash was reported about 3:45 p.m. as Baker was driving the mower across the highway to go and speak with a friend, the man said. The area where he crossed sits at the top of a hill so he couldn’t see the trucker until it was too late, he said.
“I never seen him until he was right on top of me,” Baker said. “This is a hard hill here. Visibility is bad in both directions.”
Nikki Viator, of Seguin, said she saw the wreck take place.
She was driving behind the 18-wheeler and saw the truck start to veer into the left lane, but she couldn’t immediately tell why, Viator said. Then she saw the lawnmower and understood what was happening, she said.
“Once he veered, I could see the lawnmower,” Viator said. “I seen him hit it. The gentleman was very lucky.”
It was more than luck, Baker said.
“The good Lord takes care of young children and old people,” he said.
