Face coverings are recommend to be used while out in public in Guadalupe County.
County Judge Kyle Kutscher signed an advisory Friday strongly suggesting that businesses in the county mandate use of face coverings in their establishments to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The advisory comes amid increases across Texas and other states, where higher numbers of positive test results, higher positivity results and more hospitalizations have been realized.
“Whereas, based on guidance from our regional public health authority, it is strongly suggested that face coverings be worn while in public or visiting commercial establishments, and to maintain at least 6 fee distance between individuals in order to help slow community transmission of COVID-19 within the county,” the advisory reads.
“Now, therefore, be it (ordered) by the county judge of Guadalupe County, Texas, face coverings or mask(s) should be worn by all when in public where it is not possible to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between individuals,” the advisory continued.
