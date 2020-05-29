Guadalupe County officials confirm five more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday.
According to the newest release there are 139 confirmed cases in the county with 121 recoveries and 18 active cases.
“Multiple cases are in the same households,” the release stated.
As of Thursday, 1,537 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Guadalupe County.
Officials say Cibolo has 33 total cases, six are active; Seguin has 23, three are active; the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 18, one is active; the unincorporated county has 34, of which six are active; the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 16, which none are active; the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County seven, and no active cases. There have been seven total hospitalizations, one active cases and six recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.