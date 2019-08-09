Authorities recently identified the man who was the lone casualty in a deadly crash last week involving a train and a pickup truck in Marion.
As a result of the crash, 62-year-old Arthur Leo Barnett, of Cibolo, was killed at the scene, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Zachary McBride said. He said there are no crossing arms at the place where the tracks cross the road and Barnett might have accidentally been on the tracks at the time the train struck the pickup.
“From what we understand, he was a frequent visitor to the location where the wreck happened,” McBride said. “He went over the track frequently and may not have paid attention and it was purely an accident.”
The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. Friday on train tracks near FM 78 and Vernell Lane. That’s where an Amtrak passenger train heading from Los Angeles to New Orleans struck the pickup driven by Barnett.
GCSO officials said in a news statement released shortly after the collision that the dually pickup truck occupied only by Barnett failed to yield to the oncoming train, got on the tracks and was hit by Amtrak’s Train 2.
Officials said the train’s horn sounded prior to approaching the crossing but the truck did not respond. The driver of the truck was killed on impact, the sheriff’s statement said.
The 116 Amtrak customers and 13 crew members aboard the train were uninjured, said Marc Magliari, an Amtrak government affairs public relations manager.
“Train 2 left behind one railcar that was damaged by debris from the incident,” Magliari said. “The lead engine and the rest of the train continued east after a delay of three-hours and 20 minutes.”
Guadalupe County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Todd Friesenhahn ordered an autopsy that has since been conducted, McBride said. The results of the autopsy are still pending.
“There’s no criminal investigation at this time just because it’s not assumed a crime occurred,” McBride said. “It’s just an accident investigation to determine what happened.”
