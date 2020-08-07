The state provided no updated coronavirus information to local officials Friday, but added a total of about 81 cases to Guadalupe County’s rolls the prior two days.
On Wednesday, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder released a written statement detailing 25 additional cases and then said 56 more were added the following day. The total includes confirmed positive and probable cases, he said.
As of Pinder’s Thursday release, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 31 coronavirus pandemic-related deaths of Guadalupe County residents to county officials. More reports could be forthcoming, Pinder wrote.
“Guadalupe County expects the number of deaths to increase due to the Texas Department of State Health Services webpage reporting 45 deaths,” he said. “Due to the lag in the reporting, we have not yet been provided all of the deaths.”
As of Thursday, Guadalupe County had a total of 1,908 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Among them there were 264 active cases and 1,644 recoveries.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in Seguin has reported 28 deaths of county residents, Pinder said.
As of Thursday, Pinder said GRMC had 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Not all of the patients are Guadalupe County residents.
Of Guadalupe County’s COVID-19 active cases in Thursday’s report, 25 were in the section of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County, 51 were in Cibolo, 67 in Seguin, 42 in Schertz, none in Marion, three in Selma and 76 in the county’s unincorporated area. Deaths in the county were listed as three in New Braunfels, 16 in Seguin, one in Schertz, 11 in the unincorporated area of the county, and none in Cibolo, Marion or Selma.
