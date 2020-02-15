After a small, early morning fire shuttered the doors of Seguin’s H-E-B for two days, the local grocery store reopened Friday for business.
A fire started and contained in a cardboard bailer filled the large building with smoke causing the business to close the doors for clean up.
The Seguin Fire Department responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the grocery chain’s local store, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said.
“They advised it was the cardboard box bailer in the back of the store,” he said. “The only thing that burned was cardboard. There was no damage to the building.”
The fire was isolated to the store’s cardboard bailer, H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield said in an email.
The employees began using fire extinguishers on the small blaze, and firefighters completely put out the flames using water extinguishers, Skinner said.
“It did generate a lot of smoke,” he said. “Fire crews were there from 2 a.m. until about 5:30 a.m. clearing smoke out of the building.”
A mitigation crew for H-E-B was on site Wednesday cleaning the store, Skinner said.
The business will remained closed Wednesday and Thursday while crews work to clean the store, Bedingfield said.
The pharmacy drive through opened Wednesday, allowing customers to get their prescriptions, and Thursday afternoon, the store set up a tent with some Valentine’s Day goodies that were up for sale.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
