An embattled county court-at-law judge accused of hurting his son has removed himself from hearing criminal cases in Guadalupe County.
On Monday, Judge William G. Squires III sent a memorandum to Guadalupe County Clerk Teresa Kiel asking her office to refrain from assigning criminal cases in his court. Squires also requested Kiel reassign any existing cases in his court and assign future criminal cases to County Court At Law No. 2, for Judge Kirsten Legore to hear, according to the memo.
“I am voluntarily recusing from all criminal cases filed in the County Court at Law temporarily,” Squires wrote. “Judge Legore has agreed to temporarily hear all criminal cases.”
He expects the switch to be temporary and said it should last until further notice.
For her office’s part, staff will check with Legore to make sure both judges agree and then they will do as Squires ordered, Kiel said.
“We’re the clerk of the court, we do what the court wishes,” she said, adding that the switch might make for a welcome change. “It makes our job easier.”
Sending certain types of cases to one court and the other cases to another court is just simpler for scheduling purposes, Kiel said. Squires’ suggested move is reminiscent of how things used to be in the office, she said.
“Basically, it looks like things are going back to the way they were for the last 19 years with Judge [Frank] Follis and whoever else was the county court-at-law judge,” Kiel said. “It had been separated that way.”
Follis took office in 2003 and took all the criminal cases, the clerk said. At the time, Judge Linda Jones heard the probate, civil and other cases, Kiel said.
When Squires took office, she said, he only handled civil and probate cases, she said.
His memorandum gave the county attorney’s office notice that cases currently set in his court will be assigned to Legore’s court, Squires said. He said Legore is reviewing civil and probate cases in County Court at Law No. 2 and might transfer some existing cases to his court.
Squires was arrested July 8 and booked into Hays County Jail facing charges of injury to a child and endangering a child. Police said in records that Squires was “heavily intoxicated” when he allegedly forced open a door into a home and causing it to hit his young son whom his wife was holding in her arms.
An officer on scene reportedly checked out the child and found no obvious injuries, according to records in the case.
In a separate letter he released Monday addressed to the citizens of Guadalupe County, Squires said the charges against him are bogus.
“While the wheels of justice turn slowly (a problem I promised to address within my own courtroom), I want to reassure my community that the baseless claims lodged against me will be cleared in due time, my name and reputation will be restored, and my life’s mission will once again be recognized as one of ‘Do as I do,’” Squires said. “Until that time, I will serve Guadalupe County with passion, integrity, and honesty.”
It makes sense to recuse himself from criminal cases until Hays County officials complete their investigation into him, the judge said.
“After they sift through the details of this unfortunate situation, I am confident that they will ultimately communicate the details of my innocence to the community,” Squires said. “In exchange for the temporary reduction in my criminal caseload, I will be handling additional civil and probate matters. … I have learned so much as a human being, a lawyer, and a judge through this process. … I vow to use this experience to fortify me as a more well-rounded and compassionate public servant.”
