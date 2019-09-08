A man trying to holster his gun reportedly shot himself in the testicle Saturday afternoon, deputies said.
The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at the McQueeney Gun Club in the 500 block of FM 725.
“He was trying to place it back in the holster and somehow hit the slide release or the safety and it actually went off,” Guadalupe County Sgt. Donny White said.
The gun was a 9 mm Smith & Wesson, White said.
The employee who was helping the man quickly began treating him, White said.
“He was able to stop the bleeding within less than a minute,” he said.
The man was conscious, alert, talking with deputies and in good spirits before he was taken by Seguin EMS to San Antonio Military Medical Center, the sergeant said.
A call to the McQueeney Gun Club for comment was not returned before press time.
