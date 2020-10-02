State officials confirmed another Guadalupe County death due to COVID-19 following the addition of 1,601 cases of the disease thrown into the mix due to technical errors.
Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County’s emergency management coordinator, released information updating the numbers Thursday in a written statement. The state has confirmed 44 deaths in the county, though the Texas Department of State Health Services webpage lists 76 such deaths.
The one additional death taking the tally to 44 occurred in July, Pinder wrote.
“Effecitve Sept. 21, 2020, Guadalupe County will show an additional 1,601 COVID-19 cases,” Pinder said. He continued, saying the 1,601 cases “are older cases identified by state health department staff through laboratory test reports in Texas Health Trace, the state’s COVID-19 case management system.
“Most of those older cases occurred in June and had not previously been reported to public health by health care providers.”
The additional cases did not cause a delay in notifying people of their test results, Pinder said.
In his update, the emergency management coordinator said DSHS reported in Guadalupe County 39 new “to-be-determined” cases, 62 new cases, removed six “to-be-determined” cases, and added 1,635 recoveries.
Guadalupe County emergency management office staff members continue to review information sent from DSHS to ensure cases are recorded correctly, Pinder said.
In the county, the highest number of current active cases as of Thursday was in the unincorporated area Guadalupe County where Pinder reported six cases. Seguin followed with five cases.
There were three in Cibolo, two in Schertz, one in Marion and none in New Braunfels or Selma.
County totals as of Thursday included 17 confirmed active cases, 3,841 recoveries, 65 to-be-determined and 44 deaths. Overall, 3,967 cases of the disease have been reported here.
Also as of Thursday, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported currently having two COVID-19 patients. Since the start of the pandemic, 34 county residents died at GRMC, according to Pinder.
The hospital’s seven-day moving average of COVID hospitalizations was less than one, he said.
