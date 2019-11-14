New Braunfels City Council approved a resolution supporting the creation of the Lake McQueeney Water Control and Improvement District on Monday night.
Val Acevedo, city attorney, said Lake McQueeney residents requested the non-binding resolution, similar to one council approved for Lake Dunlap’s proposed WCID on Sept. 23.
If approved by voters next May, McQueeney’s WCID will work with the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority to manage lake operations and finance infrastructure repairs and maintenance.
Mark Long, representing Friends of Lake McQueeney and the Lake McQueeney Preservation Committee, said the groups have engaged in dialogue with GBRA representatives on the types and costs of dam improvements in the WCID, comprised of McQueeney homeowners.
“We hope to go before voters next May,” he said. “One of the prerequisites is getting the consent of municipalities (New Braunfels and Seguin) with city limits or extraterritorial jurisdictions that would intersect with the district.”
Council unanimously approved the resolution, consenting to the creation of the Lake McQueeney Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which states “the city’s desire to facilitate the repair of the Lake McQueeney dam, and specifically to grant written consent to the creation of, and inclusion of real property within, the District.”
The city memo prefacing the resolution said “certain real property contiguous to Lake McQueeney is located within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the city of New Braunfels which is the reason for the request.
“The aging of the Lake McQueeney dam currently presents potential safety concerns and the dewatering of the lake. A failure of the Lake McQueeney dam and dewatering of the lake will have a materially adverse effect on local property values, local businesses whose livelihood is related to the lake or lake recreation, and the ability of residents, tourists and visitors to enjoy and use the lake.
“The decrease in property values may adversely affect tax collections by the local governments, including the city, local school districts and Guadalupe County.”
The Lake McQueeney worries come in the wake of two spill gate failures in GBRA dams in recent years, including Lake Dunlap in May.
Some property owners along the area lakes have been involved in litigation with the river authority, and a settlement reached last month halted a plan to drain the remaining lakes in the system over safety concerns.
