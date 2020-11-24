Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in a violent crime that took place Monday afternoon in Seguin.
Investigators are seeking information about a man who is suspected of committing robbery about 4:30 p.m. at Home Depot, Seguin Police Investigator Lt. Lance Wright said.
“We’re not releasing a lot of information on that,” he said. “We’re trying to get the guy identified.”
No one was injured during the alleged crime, Wright said. The department posted photos associated with the incident on its Facebook page.
The pictures included shots of a white, dually pickup truck and a suspect wheeling a shopping cart out of the store.
“We’re looking for that truck and that suspect,” Wright said.
The suspect is described in the Facebook post as a white male, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and “with scruffy dirty blonde hair.”
Anyone with information about the truck, the suspect or the crime is asked to call Detective Julian Barrera at the Seguin Police Department at 830-401-2370. Call the police department at 830-379-2123.
To remain anonymous, anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477.
