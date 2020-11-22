Laughter and tears flowed as the Seguin mayor and three outgoing council members passed the proverbial gavel to their successors.
In his last official act as Seguin mayor, Don Keil swore in the city’s newest mayor, Donna Dodgen, Council Member District 1 Joe Rea, Council Member District 2 Sonia Mendez, Council Member District 4 Chris Rangel and Council Member District 6 Monica Carter.
At the beginning of the meeting, outgoing council members offered thanks to their families, the city’s staff and the community for their continued support.
“Today is all about thanks,” Keil said. “It really is bittersweet. I think I will always remember this experience as one of the greatest in my life.”
Keil, council members Ernest Leal, Jet Crabb and Fonda Mathis term-limited out of office. Chris Rangel completed his first term as the District 4 representative and ran unopposed, earning his re-election.
Following the canvasing of election results and the swearing in ceremony, the new mayor and council members took their spots on the dais and continued the meeting.
A celebration honoring the former council members was held after at the Seguin Public Library, where City Manager Steve Parker presented each of the council members and mayor with a plaque and Seguin Public Works Administrator John Donnelly presented them with specially made street signs with their names and recognizing their time on the council. Keil’s included his favorite phrase, “Gosh, I love this town.”
