A Seguin High School alum is returning to the Matador program.
This time he’s slated to head up the program as Seguin ISD’s athletic director and head football coach.
The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the district’s recommendation to hire Craig Dailey during a special meeting at noon on Friday.
Dailey rose to the top of five candidates interviewed by a committee, Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said in a news statement following the vote. The district received about 60 applications, he said.
“We are excited to have Coach Dailey join our Seguin family,” Gutierrez said. “His proven culture of winning and leadership will be a great asset to Seguin ISD athletics.”
Daily has served as an educator and coach since 2004 in a few programs including Seguin, Katy and Clear Springs High School, where he currently is the head football coach and boys athletic coordinator for the 6A campus. During his five years as head of the program, the Falcons have an overall record of 37-18, district record of 30-2 and four district championships.
Dailey served as Katy High School’s quarterback coach when they went to the 6A Division II State Football Championship, the release said. In his almost two decades of coaching, Dailey’s teams have made 15 playoff appearances and won 10 district
championships, including the Matadors’ 2006 district championship.
In his first go at Seguin High School, Dailey coached the wide receivers in 2004 and quarterbacks in 2005-2006.
In the virtual meeting, Dailey hopped on to thank the board and committee for offering him the position.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to come back to the hometown,” he said. “Thank you to the school board, Dr. Gutierrez and the rest of the hiring committee. It was a great experience for my wife and I. We’re excited about being there.”
Joining Dailey is Seguin are his wife Kristen and their three children.
