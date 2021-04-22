Proposed changes to the Marion High School agriculture education program sparked a firestorm of criticism from parents this week who accused the district of creating a corrupt and toxic culture.
A pair of community members spoke at Wednesday’s school board meeting on behalf of hundreds of parents who are upset with the high school administration’s plan to reduce ag education classes offered to students and the number of opportunities to compete and learn as part of the FFA program.
The board was missing its board president, Mike Purcell, who resigned his position on Tuesday without explanation and K.L. “Bubba” Kunde, who was absent.
Parents said their concern for the district’s agriculture program came after receiving an email from one of the FFA advisors explaining the program may see some changes in the coming year.
“Knowing Mr.[Dwayne] Reiley’s professionalism, we knew he wouldn’t send out anything he didn’t feel was true,” parent Lisa Jubela said. “With decades of excellence, why would anyone in their right mind make any adjustments unless it was to expand?”
Jubela said she attempted to determine why the changes were happening and advocate for the students and future students, but felt her pleas were not heard.
“After myself and others got the run around from Superintendent [Kelly] Lindholm and Principal [Stacia] Synder, we reached out to the community for support,” she said. “Wow! You want to know the heartbeat of your community? Take away something they hold near and dear to their heart like Marion FFA.”
Jubela said the program is recognized throughout the state and country.
The future
Former student and future FFA parent Matt Murdoch took Jubela’s offer and went a step further by speaking at the meeting, saying he spoke on behalf of the community — especially those who felt like they couldn’t speak out.
“It is not just my siblings or my future kids that are going to be Marion students that I’m concerned about,” he said. “We should all be concerned about every single student that walks through the doors and give them the most opportunities to be the most successful people when they leave Marion ISD.”
Jubela said she was told the changes involved expanding the high school’s career and technology education courses, which she is for — as long as it was not at the expense of the agriculture program.
“You would think a reasonable person with any common sense might ask the ag teachers their input with their over 60 years of experience in not only ag but in CTE programs,” she said.
Murdoch sent a petition signed by community members to the board and the superintendent. He read the petition, which demanded the district reinstate the classes, allow the agriculture teachers the time needed to teach those courses, give the educators the leeway to decide what to participate in and whether or not the travel to contests warrants an overnight stay.
Additionally, he asked that any changes made to the program be discussed with the agriculture teachers before they’re made.
”Let it be known by the Marion community, after numerous attempts on April 8, April 9 and April 13 by concerned community members to find resolve to the Marion ISD administration’s reductions to Marion’s agricultural educational program, we have reached a crossroads that is not acceptable to the integrity of a program that has taken decades to build,” he said. “We will not settle for any terms that limit in any way of students' optimal opportunity for success in or outside the classroom.”
While the topic of the FFA program was not up for discussion on the agenda, Lindholm took a moment during her superintendent’s report to offer a statement regarding the agriculture classes.
Lindholm said she received an email from a student and a parent regarding the topic and met with a pair of parents after one reached out for a meeting in the past two weeks.
“I met with him and another parent and listened to their concerns, and we discussed possible options for moving forward,” she said.
Larger issues
The issue at the high school with the agriculture program was part of a much larger issue, Jubela said, alleging the district is shaped by corruption including nepotism, favoritism and is in need of a financial audit, comparing it all to a boil.
“What has been brewing for years has finally reared its ugly head just like that boil,” she said. “On the surface, originally, it was just Marion FFA. The boil is fueled by power and control of our Marion administration.”
Having heard the rumors floated by community members before the meeting, interim board president JC Batey addressed some of them in his opening remarks.
“Since I have been part of this board, I have never seen any mismanagement of any funds,” he said. “Each year, we get audited. This audit covers the entire district. During my tenure, I have never been made aware of any red flags or anything brought to my attention indicating any mismanagement of funds.”
In two weeks, Jubela said about 50 educators — current and former — have reached out to her regarding the district, primarily the elementary campus.
“What a downright shame that Marion ISD culture has become this toxic,” she said.
The toxicity, she said, has forced tenured, experienced teachers to leave.
“Without the experienced teachers, who trains? Who builds curriculum? Who carries on tradition? Who advocated for programs?” she asked. “That’s right, no one, because our current administration threatens, demotes, moves them. I will continue to seek justice, be an advocate and give our teachers the voices, so they are heard at the highest level.”
Batey said the board is tasked with making the best decisions for the district and strives to do it, keeping all of the students and educators in mind despite the optics.
“This does not mean we always agree or see eye to eye in every decision,” he said. “But we are determined to make the best decision in the interest of all of our students and staff. It saddens me that when our opinions differ, viewpoints lead to picking sides, damaging the important and valuable relationships in this community, which impacts our ability to continue building great programs for all of our students. You have to remember that just because our viewpoints of a situation might be different, opposing views are not always wrong; they are just different.”
(2) comments
This brouhaha reflects a basic cultural shift occurring in Marion which is fascinating to watch. Fifty years ago, the rich blackland fields of the community grew some of the best milo maize, corn, and cotton in the state. During harvest, lines of trucks/trailers would stretch for a mile or more waiting to unload at Hild Brothers or the Marion Gin. The average MHS high school kid was a farm kid too. But times have changed. The rich blackland fields of Marion now grow housing subdivisions and strip malls, but despite that obvious fact, people vigorously resist change. As vocational agriculture (agriculture as a family's primary source of income) has gradually disappeared into the concrete and pavement of western Guadalupe County suburbia, the town's pickup trucks have gotten bigger, the cowboy hats and belt buckles have become more prevalent, and even the largest church calls itself the "Country" church. People don't want to acknowledge that Marion is no longer country despite the fact that it has become a suburb of San Antonio. It has a very proud agricultural past, but it is in the past. Oh sure, some families still have a horse or two and maybe a few chickens, but this is "hobby agriculture" not vocational agriculture. What's so striking is that if you try to tell the average resident that they are no longer "country" or "agricultural", well, you've just ignited a cultural powder keg which is exactly what MHS administration has done. The people driving those big pickup trucks will not be told that teaching ag to their kids does not make sense any longer. Ag is our culture! It is our heritage! It is our right! It teaches teamwork! Folks, it is also Marion's past, and a proud past to be sure, but it's time that Marion learns to live in the present and teach today's kids useful skills that they can actually use in 2021.
The post above is 100% accurate. Look around houses are the crop now in 2021 . Please realize times have changed so do the right thing and prepare the students for success in todays world and not the past. I miss the old open fields and the tractors working the fields. I hauled hay to support my college funds. Today is today and the student's future will not be in ag it will be in career fields not fields of the past.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.