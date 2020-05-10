Small local businesses struggling to make ends meet can get some much needed relief.

The Seguin City Council unanimously approved a resolution to implement The Seguin Strong Stimulus Program during a regular city council meeting Tuesday following a motion by Councilman Jeremy Roy and seconded by Councilwoman Fonda Mathis.

The program was created in a partnership between the Seguin Main Street Program and the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and is geared toward benefiting small local businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus.

By using $250,000 allocated from the city’s utility fund, the program will offer some funding or aid through grants, loans, or services to eligible businesses, a memo provided to the council read.

Applications for the program opened May 6 and close Wednesday, May 13. However, if funds remain, a second-round will open up for those who wish to apply at a later date.

Businesses looking to apply for the program must fall within a minimum criteria which requires businesses to have 75 employees or less, be located within the Seguin city limits, be a Seguin utility customer, have experienced or be projected to experience a decline in revenue or employment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, provide technical requirements including financial records, remain in good standing with the city regarding licensing and permits, and be registered with the Texas Comptroller’s Office as a sales tax revenue-generating business for the city.

Big national and regional chains are ineligible for the program in addition to RV parks, apartment complexes, non-profit organizations, permanently closed businesses and home-based businesses.

Approved businesses will receive an award of up to $5,000 to fund myriad actions including payment of rent or mortgages and employee support.

Seguin Main Street Program Director and Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Kyle Kramm said the program will disclose who received support and the amount received through the stimulus program following grant distribution.

Applications for the program are assessed on a case-by-case basis by a review team consisting of members ranging from the Seguin City Attorney Andy Quittner to the Seguin Economic Development Director Josh Schneuker. Those who apply will receive a notice around five to seven business days following the grant application period’s closure.

“Businesses are not going back to normal right away,” Schneuker said. “Small business is the lifeblood of the economy here in Seguin, and we, as a city, need to do what we can. This $250,000 in the grand scheme of things is not a whole lot of money [but] we’re hoping as we start to ramp up this can be that gap to help them get through this period and make it a little further as we start to increase occupancy loads.”

For more information on the Seguin Strong Stimulus Program or to apply, visit info.seguinedc.com/sssp .