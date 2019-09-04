No children reportedly were hurt Tuesday morning when a Seguin ISD bus carrying pre-kindergarten students tapped the back of a Ford Taurus driven by a teen.
“The impact was extremely minor and none of the students were injured,” said Seguin Police Department spokesperson Tanya Brown. “After the accident, the students were transported to the learning center on another bus. While on scene, the driver of the Ford was examined by EMS but refused transportation.”
The accident happened about 7:55 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Kingsbury Street and State Hwy 46 North. When officers arrived, they found both vehicles safely pulled over near Texas Lutheran University, Brown said.
Police began investigating. Preliminarily they learned that bus #87 was carrying six pre-K students to Bell Early Childhood Learning Center. As the bus headed east on West Kingsbury, the driver stopped it at the intersection and waited for the traffic light to turn green, Brown said.
The bus driver, identified as 73-year-old Inez Brooks, released her foot from the brake pedal and caused the bus to roll forward “tapping the back of a black 2009 Ford Taurus” that 18-year-old Gwyneth Tallier was driving, Brown said.
First responders assessed the students on the bus and authorities notified their parents, said Sean Hoffmann, Seguin ISD executive director of communications.
Police had issued no citations in the case as of Tuesday afternoon and it remained under investigation, Brown said.
