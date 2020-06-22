The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Guadalupe County has increased exponentially in the past week.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Monday, Guadalupe County has 182 active cases. The most significant spike, according to the DSHS website, came with nearly 100 new active cases being reported on Friday.
In total, DSHS shows Guadalupe County to have a combined 323 cases — 140 recoveries, 182 active cases and one death.
According to Guadalupe County, as of Friday, there were 180 people had recovered from the coronavirus.
While cases are on the rise, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator said the state’s reporting of active cases also includes those that are pending investigation, waiting for confirmation.
“The case count coming from the state is reflective of anyone who has been tested and has not been investigated through the state,” he said. “We’ve seen case counts in the teens, in the 20s, and recently into the 40s and 50s.”
The Office of Emergency Management only reports on confirmed cases, which creates a discrepancy in the case counts between the county and the state, Pinder said
“When the Department of State Health Services notifies my office of a case in Guadalupe Count, we are documenting and tracking those numbers,” he said. “We are not tracking the cases that are pending. The difference between the case numbers, for example, is on Friday the state reported 280, but we only reported 241.”
Not wanting to diminish the severity of the situation, Pinder reiterated that cases in Guadalupe County are continuing to rise as more people are getting tested.
As more people venture back out in public, they aren’t taking necessary precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“People are out, they are not wearing masks, they’re not practicing proper hygiene, they’re not washing their hands, they’re not social distancing, and those are some of the reasons for the increase,” he said. “The county is still recommending people wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”
The best way to stop the spread is if a person is feeling ill or showing symptoms, they should stay home.
One of the issues Pinder is hearing is people getting tested and going back to work.
“When anyone goes to be tested, they need to stay home and wait for their test results,” he said. “If they are positive, they need to stay their 14 days and if not, and they are non-symptomatic, they can go back to work.”
More and more people are heading out to the mobile test sites. Last week’s pop-up saw 275 people, Monday’s mobile test site almost doubled with 500 people registering with an estimated 430 people showing up, Pinder said.
Pinder encouraged people only to get tested if they are showing symptoms. If they have concerns about exposure risks, he urges people to contact their general physician.
“If you are showing signs and symptoms, get tested,” he said. “If you’re not, check with your local primary care physician and talk to them. If you’re not sick, there is no need for you to get tested.”
