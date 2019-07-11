Residents may want to keep their raincoats and umbrellas handy with some chances of rain forecasted in the next couple of days, however, nothing too significant is expect to hit the area.
While Tropical Strom Barry is churning in the Gulf of Mexico, the chances it will affect the area are slim to none, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS is currently reporting a possibility of showers coming into the area today and Friday.
“We’ve got some rain chances for Thursday. They’ll be about 50 percent chance and probably the highest rain chances of the week,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Corey Van Pelt said. “It’ll also be pretty warm with 94 degrees.”
Thursday’s heat index value is expected to hit about 102 during the day with a low of 77 degrees and northwest winds of 5 to 10 miles per hour, NWS reports.
By Thursday night the thunderstorm chances drop to 30 percent and remain that way into Friday, Van Pelt said.
Friday’s high is looking at 96 degrees with a low of 77 by Friday night. Since the area is only expected to see isolated showers, Van Pelt said the most people should expect is about a tenth of an inch of rain.
Van Pelt added that the area is not expected to see any effects from the tropical disturbance that is expecting to turn into a tropical storm by Friday.
“If it goes where the current models are taking it we wouldn’t get any rain from it. The only thing we could see are the winds come out of the north, but it wouldn’t be very strong,” he said.
Going into the weekend, the temperature will remain in the high 90s and low 70s and stay mostly sunny, according to NSW.
