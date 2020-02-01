A tip and subsequent investigation, landed a Seguin man in jail on Thursday facing drug charges, authorities said.
The investigation of a Seguin home resulted in one arrest and the seizure of almost a pound of marijuana among other types of suspected contraband, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics unit, the Cibolo Police Department and Seguin Police Department special crimes unit and patrol units handled the search warrant about 11:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive, Flores said. The warrant came about after investigators received a tip about a potential crime, he said.
“We were able to corroborate the information through surveillance,” Flores said.
The warrant service netted valuable evidence, he said.
“Upon executing the search warrant, narcotics investigators seized 367.1 grams of marijuana, two THC vape cartridges, (a) handgun and $835,” Flores wrote.
GCSO deputies arrested 25-year-old Pedro Hernandez and he was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
Guadalupe County online court records on Friday listed Hernandez as being held under bonds totaling $25,000.
A woman was in the apartment with Hernandez at the time of his arrest, Flores said. She did not face any charges at the time of Hernandez’s arrest, Flores said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.