The city of Seguin is ready to let freedom ring with its Independence Day festivities.
Both the city-hosted Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade and the Fireworks Fiesta will happen on Saturday, July 3 beginning with a flag raising ceremony at 9 a.m. in Central Park.
Area residents are invited to join local officials as an honor guard hoists the flag.
Following the ceremony, the Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade will march down Austin Street starting at 10 a.m.
The parade route has floats, bands, cars and more winding their way from College Street to the Seguin Events Complex.
This year’s event has more than 110 entries signed up to participate.
Previous years, the parade has drawn thousands of people to line the streets. This year’s event will not only be live, but the city of Seguin Main Street Program will livestream the march.
Seguin Main Street Director Kyle Kramm reminds residents to be kind and courteous to one another when reserving spots for the parade.
Do not chain chairs to each other in spots, including street markers. Do not completely block the sidewalks with chairs. Do not block doors or entry ways.
In the evening, residents are invited to enjoy the Fireworks Fiesta, which will start at 9:30 p.m. from the Max Starcke Park Golf Course.
“We are so excited for the return of our annual fireworks show, which is sponsored again this year by our local H-E-B and Niagara Bottling,” said Jack Jones, director of the Seguin Parks & Recreation Department. “The fireworks display will be bigger and better than ever, and you won’t want to miss it for sure.”
Optimal viewing of the pyrotechnic show includes Starcke Park, near the Little League fields and the Wave Pool, and the Seguin Events Complex parking lots. Selected areas of the golf course are open for viewing, however, the putting greens are closed.
“Those planning to attend the fireworks display should arrive early, expect large crowds and to also be mindful of park rules,” city of Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said.
