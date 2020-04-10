Police are investigating the theft of three vehicles — one of which was used in an attempt to steal an ATM in New Braunfels — and burglaries of several others in a Seguin neighborhood.
The Seguin Police Department received several calls on Thursday for crimes that were committed overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning in the Village of Mill Creek.
“We had three vehicles stolen and several other vehicles broken into,” Seguin Police Sgt. Bruno Cavasos said. “All three vehicles were stolen from driveways. One resident had two vehicles stolen.”
Two pickups and a Land Rover were taken from the neighborhood.
One of the pickups was located early Thursday morning in New Braunfels, Cavasos said.
“We got a call from New Braunfels PD that they were out with a vehicle that had attempted to steal an ATM,” he said. “The truck was reported stolen.”
New Braunfels Police Department Public Information Officer David Ferguson said the stolen truck was found on top of an ATM in the 100 block of South Castell Avenue.
“The truck had been used to run over an outdoor ATM at the location,” he said. “The lock box remained locked and then the truck high centered on the ATM and was abandoned. When we found the truck it was still on top of the ATM.”
No money was taken in the incident, Ferguson said.
Throughout the day, Seguin police officers took reports of vehicles that were burglarized, Cavasos said.
Various items including firearms, were taken, he said.
Police continue to investigate.
