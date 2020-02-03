Tips from the community sparked an investigation that led to the arrest of a 53-year-old Marion resident following a traffic stop on Friday, authorities said.
The Guadalupe County narcotics division with the help of Cibolo police and Seguin Police Department’s special crimes unit led the investigation based on information learned from tipsters, a news release from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office read.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Deputy Rafael Pinilla and his K-9 partner, Lorby, made a traffic stop on the suspect about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of FM 78 in Schertz, the statement read.
The deputy stopped the sport utility vehicle for alleged traffic violations, the statement read.
“After speaking with the driver, Deputy Pinilla saw indications of nervous behavior and asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle,” it stated.
During that search, deputies reportedly found about 17.28 grams of suspected cocaine in 47 small bags and a little more then $1,000 cash, according to the release.
Gilbert Arenas, 53, of Marion, was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams.
The county’s online records show that Arenas was booked into the jail Saturday and released the same day under a $50,000 bond.
The investigation in to the suspect began after Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers received tips of possible illegal activity. Once officers identified a possible suspect, they began surveilling him, the release said.
