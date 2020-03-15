A Cibolo man faces an attempted capital murder charge for allegedly shooting at a police officer prior to a seven-hour standoff, Cibolo police said.
The incident resulting in an hours-long standoff that ended peacefully, according the Cibolo Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police on Thursday took 34-year-old Ebin Robert Ford to the Guadalupe County Jail on the charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer or firefighter, according to Guadalupe County online jail records.
The scene began playing out Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Willow Bluff, the post read.
Officers went to a residence on the block for a civil standby, according to the post.
“The caller asked for assistance back into the residence after it was locked from the inside by a fellow resident,” read the Facebook post.
“While an officer was assisting the caller to make entry, a subject inside the residence fired a single shot toward the officer.”
Police retreated to safety and established a perimeter around the house. SWAT and conflict negotiators went to the area and tried to get the man out of the home but he didn’t exit for hours, the online statement read.
About 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Cibolo police were able to end the standoff without further violence when the man surrendered, police said.
During the standoff, authorities asked neighbors to remain in their homes for their own protection, the statement read.
Ford could face additional charges, police said.
