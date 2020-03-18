The city of Seguin has joined several other cities in acknowledging the danger of the coronavirus situation.
On Tuesday, Mayor Don Keil signed a declaration of local disaster for public health emergency in response to anticipated needs surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Keil’s declaration makes the city eligible to seek emergency assistance, according to a written statement released Wednesday from the mayor’s office.
“We believe the changes we are taking today strike the difficult balance between maintaining basic operations while lessening the likelihood of spreading the coronavirus,” Keil said. “As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, I want our citizens to know we take this public health threat seriously and are taking appropriate actions.”
Across the country and in Texas, government entities are taking steps against a coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory illness leading to severe, flu-like symptoms in many people across the world and sometimes death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended people practice social distancing, steering clear of gatherings of more than a few people and not getting close to or touching others. The CDC also recommends vigorous hand washing and other preventative measures to help limit exposure to the virus.
Both President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have issued national and state emergency declarations allowing federal and state assistance to areas affected by COVID-19 as it continues to impact the country. Such declarations help federal, state and local governments in securing supplies, equipment and funding to respond to and recover from emergencies, the mayor’s statement read.
Seguin is taking preventative measures in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Central Texas, it read.
“This is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation and we will remain vigilant as we deal with this challenging issue,” Keil said. “Please continue to do what you can to keep yourself and your family healthy, and we’ll do what we can do as your local government to help responsibly prevent the spread of infection.”
