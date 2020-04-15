While the county is not yet out of the woods, things could be beginning to look up for Guadalupe County in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said.
“Out of the cases in Guadalupe County, we have more recovered right now than we do active cases. That’s good to see,” Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
He made the statement Tuesday morning while providing Guadalupe County Commissioners Court with an update of the county’s response to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that can lead to severe symptoms including fever, cough, breathing trouble and pneumonia. While the disease has spread across the world and, in some cases, proven fatal, most people affected show mild symptoms.
Guadalupe County had received reports of 50 positive cases of the disease within its borders as of Monday.
In the total, 27 people had recovered and 23 cases remained active, Pinder said. Guadalupe County had reported no fatalities related to the disease as of Tuesday morning.
“That is a good sign that the social distancing is working,” Pinder said.
Pinder warned residents against becoming complacent and thinking that for sure the worst for Guadalupe County came and went. His office has begun working on recovery strategies to hopefully get things back to as close to normal as possible when the time is right, the emergency management coordinator said.
The county is still in the response phase of the pandemic and everyone needs to continue following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of State Health Services guidelines for social distancing and trying to limit contact and exposure, Pinder said.
“I think we’re starting to see that light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “I’m not saying this is over. As long as everybody continues practicing that social distancing and being safe, I think we’ll get through this.”
Now isn’t a time for everyone to flood the stores and go back to 100% normal, Pinder told the court. There still is a need to limit the spread and keep numbers of positive cases low, he said.
County authorities are waiting for the governor’s office to take the lead and alert the counties as to the best time to open up businesses and try to regain some normalcy. They expect to hear something some time this week, Pinder said.
Meanwhile, the Commissioners Court extended the county’s Stay Home Stay Safe order until April 30. The order asks residents to minimize nonessential travel, among other things.
For his part, Precinct 2 Commissioner Drew Engelke said he is pleased to see the county seemingly begin to turn a corner with virus-related activities.
“I’m just glad to see we’re looking into a recovery phase of the project,” he said. “We’re all working together. It’s been an experience for all of us.”
Engelke also cautioned against rash behavior or jumping too quickly to claim the crisis has ended. No one should become overwhelmed or overexcited about any good news, he said.
“We still need to stay the course and follow the social distancing,” Engelke said. “I still see people doing that, but I also see and feel a little anxiety in people.”
Continued vigilance will help to keep the ball rolling on recovery stats, the commissioner said. A change in course could mean a backslide in the positive results and possibly worse, Engelke said as he encouraged everyone to keep up the good work to continue moving forward, not backward when it comes to the pandemic.
“Small business owners, stay strong. We’re doing what we can as a community to support you,” he said. “But I think in the end, we’re all going to be stronger for it.”
