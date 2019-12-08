Blue Santa’s top elf is back at it, working hard to make sure the children of Seguin have presents under the tree.
Hope Vasquez of the Seguin Police Department said the program is currently in full swing collecting donations, accepting applications and wrapping gifts for area children.
“The Blue Santa program is the program that has been here in Seguin for more than 30 years,” she said. “It is there to help those families in need during the holiday season. Parents are working real hard and sometimes don’t have enough funding or resources, finances to provide gifts. The Blue Santa program is designed to help those families with children under the age of 12.”
Each year the program strives to give area children at least two gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning — a $10-$15 gift and a stocking stuffer, Vasquez said.
With a couple of collection events and one wrapping night down, Vasquez said there is still time to donate or help.
There is the Pan American Blue Santa Golf Tournament, set to raise money and donations of toys 2 p.m. Sunday at the Starcke Park Golf Course.
On Monday, volunteers will collect monetary donations and toys during the H-E-B Evening Toy Drive starting at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, is the LULAC VFW Blue Santa Toy Drive starting at 6 p.m. The event will include live music.
Community members can also drop off toys at Century 21 United D&D, Creative Nutrition, Cross Fit 78155, Dietz Flower Shop, Dollar General on Tor Drive, Family Dollar on Court Street, Farmers Bureau, First United Bank, Five Star Title, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Keller Williams Realty, KWED Daily News, RightSpace Storage, Marion State Bank, Nesbit LRC, Oak Hollow Apartments, Summers Bend Apartments, Rockland Manufacturing, Rosie’s Pizza, Schlotzskys, Seguin Gazette and the Seguin Police Department.
“We are still needing toys for children ages 0-2 and 11-12,” Vasquez said. “I know the older kids are more expensive and harder to shop for and we also need stocking stuffers.”
Volunteers are invited to join in and help wrap gifts on Thursday evening at the former Bealls department store, 1500 E Court St., Suite 200.
Families in need of Blue Santa’s help can find applications at the Seguin Police Department, Seguin ISD, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Seguin Housing Authority, Ball Childhood Center, Jefferson Elementary, Guadalupe County Head Start, Rodriguez Elementary, Family Life Center, Seguin Community Council and Centro Esperanza in San Marcos. Applications are due by Tuesday.
Applying families will need to present current photo identification, proof of address, proof of income or meet household income guidelines.
“It is not just families in the city of Seguin we are helping, it is families in Guadalupe County,” Vasquez said. “Last year, we had 343 families and we usually average about 400 families. I have a feeling we’re going to help more than last year. “
Families can pick up their gifts between 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 19 at the former Bealls store.
Blue Santa will arrive at 3 p.m. to visit with children and pose for photos, Vasquez said.
Vasquez said the program has thrived for the past 30 years because of the community’s support.
“All of these companies here really support the Blue Santa program and we really appreciate all they do,” she said. “I can’t thank everybody enough who has contributed. We’re a big family here in Seguin. That is the best thing about Seguin is that if there is a need of help, everybody pours their heart out to help.”
For more information on how to donate, apply or volunteer, call Hope Vasquez at 830-401-2386 or email dare@seguintexas.gov .
