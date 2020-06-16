Chick-Fil-A is ready to roll into town… at least for a day and for a good cause.
The Chick-Fil-A Westpointe Village’s mobile food truck plans to set up shop from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Seguin Events Complex — Coliseum.
The food truck will serve up food during the large food distribution event hosted by the city of Seguin, Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation and the New Braunfels/San Antonio Food Bank.
“We love partnering with our area food banks and we do a lot of projects together,” Amy Lohse, brand consultant for Chick-Fil-A, said. “Our New Braunfels partner is having a major distribution event in Seguin Thursday and they have invited us to bring the food trailer, smiles and share benevolence.”
A portion of all proceeds from the day will benefit Christian Cupboard, the local New Braunfels Food Bank partner.
“The Christian Cupboard is always in action,” she said, “Sometimes they can take a check and do things with it food doesn’t allow them to do. Sometimes they need cash to make purchases for families in need. So that’s our hope: that we can give back to Seguin.”
Pre-orders are preferred but walk-up orders are welcome while supplies last.
For the link to order and more on the event, visit www.facebook.com/SeguinTX/ .
