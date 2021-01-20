A family member recently identified the four victims of the fatal fire last week in Guadalupe County.
The county fire marshal continues to investigate the blaze and is awaiting positive identification of the victims pending autopsy results. However, the sister-in-law of the woman who lived in the home and escaped the fire with her life provided names of the deceased family members.
Cindy Perez identified 44-year-old Jose Angel Selvera, 18-year-old Julie Selvera, 16-year-old Abigail Soto and 8-year-old Alan Selvera as the deceased victims. Cindy Perez’s husband is the brother of the woman who survived, Norma Perez.
Norma tried to reach her loved ones in the midst of the blaze but eventually had to flee through a side door of the home, Cindy said. Another resident of the house, 21-year-old Angel Selvera Jr., wasn’t home at the time of the fire but pulled up to the house in the 300 block of Leisure Village Drive moments after firefighters.
Crews from six area fire departments battled the blaze for about an hour but were unable to save the single-wide mobile home. Upon their arrival at almost 11 p.m. Jan. 12, firefighters found the structure fully engulfed in flames, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Pinder said it does not appear suspicious.
