Officials have confirmed 58 new cases of the coronavirus in Guadalupe County on Monday.
The newly confirmed cases brings Guadalupe County’s overall confirmed cases to 667, according to the daily release by the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator’s office.
In addition to the 667 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Texas Department of State Health Services has 497 cases pending investigation for a total of 1,164 cases, the release stated.
Of the 667 cases, 408 people have recovered and 259 cases are active, four of which are hospitalized and three deaths — two men in the 50s and one man in his 70s.
The release also stated that Guadalupe Regional Medical Center currently has 45 patients hospitalized, receiving treatment for the coronavirus.
“Not all of these patients reside in Guadalupe County,” the release said.
