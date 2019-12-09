A mid-afternoon crash sent a pickup truck over a guardrail and rolling down an embankment, leaving the driver with minor injuries on Monday.
First responders were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident involving a 2005 Ford Ranger about 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 10 on the eastbound access road, Seguin Traffic Officer Willie Ybarra said.
“The vehicle that was involved was eastbound on Interstate 10, and she left the roadway just east of Austin Street, and her vehicle rolled down the embankment, and it rested here on the service road,” he said.
The driver of the truck, 18-year-old Jayleen Garcia, said her “tire blew out,” causing her to lose control. The truck then went over a guardrail, rolled down several feet of grass and landed upright on the access road.
“She was the only one in the vehicle, and EMS has checked her out,” Ybarra said. “She has minor injuries, nothing real serious, but she’s going to be okay.”
Due to the incident, Seguin Police Department officers closed off the I-10 eastbound service road for a short time while the truck was loaded onto a wrecker and the debris cleared from the road.
“She didn’t receive any citations for the purpose of why we’re here, but she did receive a citation for not having her driver's license with her, and she had no insurance with her at this time,” Ybarra said.
