As federal, state and local officials talk about ways of reopening their respective workforces, locally a state office is slammed with claims for monetary assistance for those dealing with the economic downturn.
Workforce Solutions Alamo has seen skyrocketing claims for unemployment benefits in recent weeks, said Adrian Lopez, CEO for Workforce Solutions Alamo, which covers a 13-county region including Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe counties. The last week of February, his office saw 769 claims, which gradually increased to 1,219 claims the week of March 9 through March 15 and ballooned to 32,297 claims the week of March 30 through April 5.
“Those are overall claims,” Lopez said. “It’s everybody who has already called in or gotten online and successfully filed a claim. Part of what’s happening with the Texas Workforce Commission is the system is getting inundated.”
The claims for the week of April 6 to 12 dipped to about 24,311. Since then, the numbers have exploded with the most recent week’s claims totals exceeding 147,00, Lopez said.
In Guadalupe County alone, the Texas Workforce Commission had logged 1,039 individual unemployment claims the week beginning April 12, according to information on the commission’s website. For the week ending April 26, Guadalupe County had a total of 6,496 claims from March 7 through April 25, according to the data.
Comparatively, Comal County’s unemployment numbers closely resemble those of Guadalupe County, with 104 fewer claims during that same period. From March 7 through April 25, 6,392 people filed for unemployment.
The number of people seeking employment assistance grew exponentially from the previous year, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. Guadalupe County had 398 people file for unemployment from the week of March 7, 2019, to the week of April 25, 2019, while Comal County had 501.
Statewide, claims for unemployment from the first week of March through the end of April this year totaled more than 1.75 million, data showed.
Workforce Solutions Alamo has created resources to help, Lopez said.
There is a hotline at 210-224-4357 that employees can call for assistance. His team has enhanced the office’s website to include additional assistance at workforcesolutionsalamo.org , Lopez said.
“We’ve created things like posted videos for how to file for unemployment on the website. In our call center just in April, we’ve probably fielded 24,000 phone calls,” he said. “We’re also sending out messages on social media platforms all to inform folks on how to get online or what resources are needed to file for unemployment.”
There is more help available. Recently, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provided an update on job openings across the state and resources to help people fill the positions.
More than 500,000 job openings were listed on the website WorkInTexas.com , Abbott said. The site, developed by the Texas Workforce Commission, provides job matching and other tools, the governor said.
“As we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, we are also working to alleviate the severe economic devastation that has impacted so many Texans,” Abbott said. “People are ready to get to work and earn a paycheck again, and the state of Texas is committed to connecting Texans with the many job opportunities that exist throughout the state.
“I thank the Texas Workforce Commission, our local workforce organizations, and businesses across the state who are working tirelessly to connect Texans with job openings during these challenging times.”
Across Guadalupe County, Lopez said, accommodation and food services had been the hardest hit employment sector with about 17% of unemployment claims coming from it, according to the April 12 numbers. Next was the healthcare and social assistance sector making up about 15.6% of unemployment claims.
Retail trade accounted for about 11.1% of jobless claims made in the county, Lopez said. The next was manufacturing at about 9.2% and rounding out the top five was administrative and support jobs at just about 9%, he said.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the industry with the most claims statewide is accommodation and food services, followed by retail and then health care and social assistance.
In the month since the shutdown began, almost 250,000 people in the food service and accommodation sector have filed for unemployment. A little more than 170,000 retail workers and 148,000 health care and social assistance employees have sought assistance from unemployment.
For those people, Workforce Solutions Alamo is available to help, Lopez said.
“We’re actively seeking dollars and have some funds at the moment to help dislocated workers with training,” he said. “Workforce Solutions Alamo can help subsidize training. IT, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace or others are continuing to see job offerings and job postings. They can take advantage of our programs.”
