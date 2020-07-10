Police said a pair of friends’ dispute over one’s training of his pets erupted into gunfire outside a Seguin home recently.
No one was hit in the shooting but a man was sitting near a door inside the home on Thursday, Seguin Police Investigator Lt. Lance Wright said. The two men who argued before one grabbed a gun are childhood friends, he said.
“It’s alcohol induced, is what it is,” Wright said. “They got into a fight over some stupid (stuff).”
Officers quickly found the alleged shooter, identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Watson of Seguin, and the firearm at his home. Watson was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the lieutenant said.
Police were called about 10:15 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of West Krezdorn Street for the incident, Wright said. Officers learned the friends were at a family gathering at the home of a 42-year-old Seguin man.
The two men began arguing about the one man’s treatment of pets in his care, Wright said. The suspect accused the man of beating dogs in his training of the animals, police said.
After the argument got more heated, the man who did not live at the house went to his vehicle and retrieved a rifle, Wright said. The man reportedly fired two shots into the home, he said.
One shot hit the door where a third man was sitting in the house, Wright said.
After the shooting, the suspect left the home, he said.
“It was within (20) minutes patrol located him at his residence,” Wright said. “They located him with the weapon.”
Watson posted a $30,000 bond the same day and was released, according to online jail records.
