The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas continues to rises, including one in Comal County that was announced Wednesday morning.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Guadalupe County had no cases of coronavirus confirmed, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center spokesperson Elizabeth McCown said.
Currently, there are 83 confirmed cases across 23 counties in Texas, McCown said in a news release.
McCown said each day GRMC’s staff meets with its emergency management team to discuss national and local cases of COVID-19; staffing and supply issues — unknown and anticipated; and receive updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Texas Hospitals Association and public health officials.
“We are in communication with community physicians, local authorities, first responders, and nursing homes to coordinate care of patients who may fit criteria for COVID-19 testing in a manner that best protects all involved,” she said. “Our emergency preparedness team provides daily updates to STRAC (Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, our emergency council who assist in providing and monitoring resources for our region) regarding availability of facility beds, ventilators, personal protective equipment and supplies. “
The hospital is working to slow the spread by limiting visitors to one and no children under the age of 13, screening patients with a temperature check, signs of respiratory illness and a travel history.
“We will continue to prepare and update the community accordingly,” McCown said.
