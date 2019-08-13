Residents are asked to conserve electricity during peak hour after ERCOT issued a level 1 Energy Emergency Alert.
Officials are watching the power reserves state wide due to the high levels of energy usage during the hottest times of the day.
“If conditions continue to deplete state power reserves, ERCOT may mandate rotating outages across the state,” according to a social media post by Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative.
Officials encourage community members to reduce electrical use during the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. including raising thermostats and use fans to help circulate air, according to ERCOT’s website.
Other tips include setting pool pumps to run early in the mornings or overnight, turn off or unplug non-essential lights and appliances, avoid using large appliances — i.e. washing machines and ovens.
Businesses are advised to “minimize these of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment, and large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes,” the site stated.
For more information about the alert or potential outages, visit ercot.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.