Students looking to submit an admissions application to Texas Lutheran University need not worry about their SAT or ACT scores — for now.
On Wednesday, April 29, Texas Lutheran University announced that it will join dozens of other universities across the country in waiving SAT and ACT score requirements for students when applying to college.
The temporary requirement waiver will apply to students who submit an application for the fall 2020 semester, fall 2021 semester and first-year students applying for the spring 2021 semester, TLU Director of Communications Ashlie Ford said in a new release.
The decision to forgo test requirements came as a response to the obstacles high school seniors and juniors face during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the March and June SAT and ACT tests recently were canceled along with adapting to online schooling, the statement read.
“We are living in an unprecedented time that requires understanding, compassion and flexibility,” the statement read. “We believe students’ priorities should center around their health and safety as well as the health and safety of their families, their mental health, and wellness.”
Although the test scores will not be required, applicants still have the option of sending in their scores if they believe the results adequately reflect their academic abilities, Ford said.
“We recommend submitting scores with their admissions application,” she said. “If a student has a strong academic record with average to above-average grades in challenging courses, but their SAT or ACT scores aren’t as strong as they would have liked because they aren’t a strong test taker, we do not recommend submitting test scores.”
Students hoping to land a higher scholarship award without provided SAT or ACT scores are still eligible, Ford said.
“Our current academic scholarship awarding is weighted heavier toward GPA than test score, so this will be the case whether a student applies test-optional or with scores,” Ford said. “Academic scholarships for test-optional applicants will not be based 100% on GPA, however.”
Students up for evaluation for admission or a scholarship award are considered based on factors like their academic record, letters of recommendation, high school rank, admissions essay and rigor of classes, not just their test scores or GPA, Ford said.
“The admissions committee will review all aspects of an application, and each part of the application has equal importance,” Ford said. “Not one single material will outweigh the others in the decision outcome. [The admissions committee is] looking to see if an applicant is a good fit for TLU and if TLU is a good fit for them.”
The possibility of permanently waiving test score requirements is possible. However, any decision past 2021 will require reviewal by the TLU admissions committee, Ford said.
“While this is temporary for TLU and many other colleges, I think it’s a question universities are thinking about more, and it’s definitely a prominent discussion now given current circumstances,” she said. “It will be interesting to see if it becomes an industry standard.”
