Like several business owners in Seguin, J.B. Servise was awakened at 3 a.m. Wednesday by a phone call from the police saying his business was vandalized earlier that morning.
When he arrived at his business, State Farm Insurance located in the 100 block of East Court Street, Servise found one of the display windows shattered.
“Instead of taking care of our customers, we’re having to sweep up glass,” he said, estimating repairs to cost more than $1,000.
State Farm was among numerous businesses and city hall damaged in the early morning hours. Police arrested the suspect, a 30-year-old man, whom they said smashed windows for no apparent reason.
Officers with the Seguin Police Department tracked down a suspect, identified as Jacob Hernandez Valdez, of Seguin, who admitted to causing the damage but provided no reason why, Chief Terry Nichols said.
“There does not appear to be any motivation for the random damage at this point and the investigation is continuing,” he said.
Other businesses that had windows damaged include Church’s Chicken, AutoZone, Parker City Pharmacy, DaVita Dialysis, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Pic-N-Pac and Seguin Quality Cleaners, Nichols said.
Authorities charged Valdez with criminal mischief under $30,000, a state jail felony. Valdez was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail, where he was held on $20,000 bond.
Nichols visited a local radio station to get the word out to its listeners in the city that police knew of the vandalism and that an arrest had been made, he said. Once he arrived at that place of business, the chief said he realized it also had been hit and notified employees.
He saw a clue there but still was unable to positively say what the vandal used to break the windows, Nichols said.
“All I can speak of is what I saw at KWED and that was a piece of asphalt outside on the ground,” he said. “He also had a glass-breaking tool in his pocket. I don’t know if he used it or not; there’s no evidence that he used it.”
Police said they received several alarm calls in the early morning hours Wednesday from downtown businesses. Officers investigated and found several businesses with broken windows, Nichols said.
“None of the businesses appeared to have been entered,” he said.
As they continued to investigate, Officer Ryan McCallister stopped Valdez walking in the middle of Court Street downtown, Nichols said. He said McCallister questioned Valdez, who “admitted to breaking numerous business windows along Court Street from Guadalupe Street to King Street, including City Hall on River Street.”
